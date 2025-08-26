Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence start-up, xAI, is taking legal action against Apple and OpenAI in a Texas federal court. The billionaire accuses the companies of entering into an illegal agreement to lock up the AI market and prevent competitors from emerging. Amongst other things, the complaint alleges an agreement to limit the visibility of xAI's products on the App Store, to the benefit of OpenAI and its integration into Apple devices.

The partnership between Apple and OpenAI has made it possible to install ChatGPT directly on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, which Musk considers a major barrier to his own solutions. In early August, he already denounced Apple's practices on his X platform, which he considered discriminatory. To support the growth of xAI, Musk has invested heavily: he bought X for $33bn to strengthen the training of its chatbots and integrated its Grok AI into Tesla vehicles.

This legal offensive is part of a broader strategy. In California, Musk is also suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman to challenge the transformation of the non-profit organization he co-founded in 2015 into a commercial company. The litigation is also part of a broader climate of tension surrounding the practices of the App Store, which has already been targeted in other cases, notably Apple's dispute with Epic Games over integrated payment systems.