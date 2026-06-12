The SpaceX market debut, presented as the largest ever conducted in the United States, added over $180bn to the executive's net worth. Shortly after trading began, the stock was up approximately 20%, reaching nearly $164, valuing the company at around $2,000bn. Meanwhile, Tesla shares retreated slightly, trading at around $395.

This IPO has also generated significant capital gains for SpaceX employees and executives holding shares. The transaction reportedly created several new billionaires and thousands of millionaires within the company. Elon Musk's crossing of the $1,000bn threshold is expected to reignite debates regarding wealth concentration and the influence of major tech entrepreneurs.