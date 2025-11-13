The artificial intelligence company xAI, founded by Elon Musk, has raised an additional $15bn from investors, according to reports by CNBC. This fundraising, which is in addition to the $10bn mentioned in September, now values the company at $200bn. A significant portion of this funding will be used to purchase graphics processors, which are essential for training large language models.

This new round of funding places xAI amongst the most highly capitalized players in the sector, at a time when the race for AI continues to attract massive funding. Anthropic raised $13bn in September, while OpenAI was valued at $500bn after a sale of shares in October. The company led by Sam Altman is also reportedly preparing for an IPO, which could raise its valuation to $1 trillion, Reuters says.

At the same time, the link between xAI and Tesla is attracting attention. The automaker's shareholders recently approved Elon Musk's compensation package, estimated at nearly $1 trillion, as well as a resolution authorizing Tesla's investments in xAI. Although the vote's abstention rate was high, Tesla's legal department is currently reviewing the implications of this approval. This decision could pave the way for closer integration between Musk's AI activities and his other technology companies.