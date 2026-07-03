Embraer said it delivered 65 aircraft in the second quarter of 2026, its best second-quarter performance in 16 years. Deliveries rose 48% from the first quarter and 7% year over year.
For the first half as a whole, the group delivered 109 aircraft, versus 91 a year earlier, an increase of about 20%, thanks to progress in smoothing its production output.
Commercial aviation delivered 20 aircraft, including 6 E195-E2s, up 100% quarter over quarter and 5% year over year. Business aviation delivered 45 aircraft, up 55% quarter over quarter and 18% year over year, supported by still-solid demand.
No deliveries were recorded in the Defense and Security business during the quarter. Embraer also reaffirmed its 2026 delivery outlook, with 80 to 85 aircraft in commercial aviation and 160 to 170 in business aviation.
Embraer SA is a Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer. The Company focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing aircrafts and systems, in addition to providing after-sales support and services. Its segments include Commercial aviation business, which involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and rendering of support services, particularly in the regional aviation segment and aircraft leases; Executive Jet business, which markets its executive jets to companies, including fractional ownership companies, charter and air-taxi companies, high-net-worth individuals and to flight academies; Defense and Security Business segment, which conceives, designs, develops, manufactures and supports a range of integrated solutions for the defense and security market; and Other Related Businesses segments, including Agricultural Aviation business.
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