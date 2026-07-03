Embraer posts its best second quarter for deliveries in 16 years

The Brazilian planemaker stepped up deliveries in the second quarter, helped by a ramp-up in production, while reaffirming its full-year targets.

Embraer said it delivered 65 aircraft in the second quarter of 2026, its best second-quarter performance in 16 years. Deliveries rose 48% from the first quarter and 7% year over year.



For the first half as a whole, the group delivered 109 aircraft, versus 91 a year earlier, an increase of about 20%, thanks to progress in smoothing its production output.



Commercial aviation delivered 20 aircraft, including 6 E195-E2s, up 100% quarter over quarter and 5% year over year. Business aviation delivered 45 aircraft, up 55% quarter over quarter and 18% year over year, supported by still-solid demand.



No deliveries were recorded in the Defense and Security business during the quarter. Embraer also reaffirmed its 2026 delivery outlook, with 80 to 85 aircraft in commercial aviation and 160 to 170 in business aviation.