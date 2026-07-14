Embraer Unveils the Phenom 300EV, the Latest Evolution of Its Flagship Light Jet

The Brazilian manufacturer is upgrading its best-selling business aircraft with new safety technologies, performance enhancements, and modernized avionics.

Embraer has announced the launch of the Phenom 300EV, a new evolution of its Phenom 300 light jet, with first deliveries expected in 2028. The 'EV' version, short for 'Evolution', adds new technologies designed to strengthen safety, simplify operations, and improve performance.



The aircraft becomes the largest business jet equipped with Garmin Emergency Autoland, capable of carrying out a fully automated landing in the event the pilot is incapacitated, the manufacturer said. It also benefits from upgrades to the Garmin G3000 Prodigy Touch avionics and a new electronic controller developed by Embraer.



According to Embraer, the Phenom 300EV now offers range extended to 2,055 nautical miles (about 3,800 km) and increased payload capacity of roughly 430 pounds (195 kg). The cabin also adds low Earth orbit satellite connectivity, a new temperature control system, an air ionization system, and features aimed at improving passenger comfort.

