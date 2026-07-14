Embraer has announced the launch of the Phenom 300EV, a new evolution of its Phenom 300 light jet, with first deliveries expected in 2028. The 'EV' version, short for 'Evolution', adds new technologies designed to strengthen safety, simplify operations, and improve performance.
The aircraft becomes the largest business jet equipped with Garmin Emergency Autoland, capable of carrying out a fully automated landing in the event the pilot is incapacitated, the manufacturer said. It also benefits from upgrades to the Garmin G3000 Prodigy Touch avionics and a new electronic controller developed by Embraer.
According to Embraer, the Phenom 300EV now offers range extended to 2,055 nautical miles (about 3,800 km) and increased payload capacity of roughly 430 pounds (195 kg). The cabin also adds low Earth orbit satellite connectivity, a new temperature control system, an air ionization system, and features aimed at improving passenger comfort.
Embraer SA is a Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer. The Company focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing aircrafts and systems, in addition to providing after-sales support and services. Its segments include Commercial aviation business, which involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and rendering of support services, particularly in the regional aviation segment and aircraft leases; Executive Jet business, which markets its executive jets to companies, including fractional ownership companies, charter and air-taxi companies, high-net-worth individuals and to flight academies; Defense and Security Business segment, which conceives, designs, develops, manufactures and supports a range of integrated solutions for the defense and security market; and Other Related Businesses segments, including Agricultural Aviation business.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.