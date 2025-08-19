EMCOR achieved outstanding top-line growth in Q2 25, sustaining strong momentum across all business segments, propelled by significant expansion in most operating sectors and continued to high demand for its specialty contracting services. In addition, the company also completed the acquisition of Miller Electric, thereby strengthening its earnings and market reach.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leading US company specializing in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, EMCOR operates through about 100 subsidiaries with around 420 locations across the US and 40,400 employees. The company’s integrated approach enables it to provide planning, installation, operation, maintenance, and protection of sophisticated systems that support facility environments ranging from electrical and mechanical infrastructure to security, fire protection, lighting, HVAC, plumbing, and power generation systems.



EMCOR operates through five segments i.e.: US electrical construction and facilities services (31.1% of Q2 25 revenue), US mechanical construction and facilities services (40.8%), US building services (18.4%), US industrial services (6.5%), and UK building services (3.1%). In addition, the company is geographically segmented into: US (96.9% of Q2 25 revenue) and the UK (3.1%).

Strong Q2 25 earnings

EMCOR Group released its Q2 25 results on July 31, 2025, including a 17.4% y/y increase in revenue to $4.3bn, driven by a robust 67.5% y/y increase in revenue of US electrical construction and facilities services followed by 26.3% y/y increase in UK building services. In addition, this quarter experienced robust HVAC aftermarket growth opportunities supported by energy efficiencies, retrofit projects, and building controls installations and upgrades.

Operating income experienced a 24.8% y/y increase, reaching $415.2m, with a 9.6% margin and net income rose to $302.2m, with 22.1% y/y. In addition, the DPS increased by 28% y/y, reaching $6.7. The company allocated solid 63.5% capital to acquisitions followed by 31% capital to share repurchases for FY 25.

EMCOR acquires Miller

EMCOR Group completed its $868.6m acquisition of Miller Electric Company in February 2025, further reinforcing its presence in the Southeastern US. Miller Electric, is dubbed a leading electrical contractor in high growth markets, significantly enhances EMCOR’s electrical construction services portfolio. This move expands EMCOR’s suite of mission-critical solutions, supporting its commitment to innovation and high-quality project delivery.



The transaction is expected to generate approximately $805m in revenue and $80m in adjusted EBITDA, strengthening EMCOR’s earnings profile. Management expects modest accretion to EPS in FY 25, with greater benefits anticipated in subsequent years as integration synergies develop. Leveraging EMCOR’s robust balance sheet and Miller Electric’s strong market position, the acquisition increases operational scale, diversifies revenue sources, and aligns with both companies’ long-term strategy for shareholder value creation.

Robust long-term financials

EMCOR has posted a revenue CAGR of 13.7% over FY 21-24, reaching $14.6bn, driven by strong demand across market sectors and robust growth in the network and communications segment. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 36.1% over the same period, reaching $1.4bn, with margins expanding from 5.4% to 9.2% over the same period. Net income increased with a CAGR of 38% to $1bn.



Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over the last three years (FY 21-24), reaching $1.2bn from $265m, supported by a robust cash inflow from operations. Total debt experienced a decline from $540m to $349m, consequently, its gearing halved from 2.4x in FY 21 to 1.2x in FY 24.



In comparison, AECOM, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 6.5% to reach $16.1bn over FY 21-24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 12.7% to $933m, with margins expanding from 4.9% to 5.8%. Net income increased at 32.4% CAGR, reaching $402m.

Solid stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered robust returns of approximately 67.2%. In comparison, AECOM’s stock delivered 24.7% returns over the same period.



EMCOR is currently trading at a P/E of 24.4x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $25.1, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 18.5x but lower than that of AECOM’s P/E of 25.3x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 17.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $1.5bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 12.5x and AECOM (15.6x).



EMCOR is monitored by eight analysts, with five having ‘Buy’ ratings and two having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of $681.7, implying 11.2% upside potential from its current price.



These views are further supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 9.6% over FY 24-27, reaching $19.2bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 12.2% to $1.9bn, with margins expanding by 67bp to 9.9%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 11% to $1.4bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 9.1% and a net profit CAGR of 27.6% for AECOM.



Overall, EMCOR has achieved exceptional revenue and earnings growth, fueled by outstanding performance across its diversified business segments, notable margin expansion, and strong FCF. Strategic acquisitions have enhanced EMCOR’s scale, broadened its service offerings, and strengthened its market position. Backed by disciplined capital allocation and improved balance sheet strength, the company is well positioned for continued double-digit growth.



However, the company is exposed to cyclical risks in construction and industrial services, with project delays or reduced capital outlay could impact revenue growth. Increasing material and labor costs may pressure margins, in addition, acquisitions may pose challenges in integration hampering profitability.