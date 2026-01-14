emeis has announced the raising of €761 million from its partners Farallon Capital and TwentyTwo Real Estate, representing 62% of the appraised value of the 68 assets transferred.
This portfolio, valued at €1.22 billion, is made up of nursing homes and clinics located in France, Germany, and Spain. Laurent Guillot, CEO of emeis, specified that this operation will allow the Group to continue reducing its debt while maintaining high standards for patients.
Through a transaction structure described as "agile," emeis will ensure both asset management and property management, while retaining 90% of the future value creation beyond an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 12%.
This partnership, set for an initial duration of five years, strengthens the company's trajectory as a mission-driven enterprise, incorporating rigorous energy renovation goals.
The stock rose by 3.2% this Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange.
EMEIS is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2024, EMEIS has a network of 1,051 establishments (94,500 beds) located in particular in France (357 facilities; 33,585 beds), Central Europe (152; 14,925 beds), Northern Europe (380; 27,489 beds), Southern Europe and Latin America (121; 14,191 beds).
As of December 31st , 2024, the estimated value of the real estate portfolio was EUR 5 billion.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.2%), Central Europe (17.2%), Northern Europe (28.9%), Southern Europe and Latin America (7.7%), and others (4%).
