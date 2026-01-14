Emeis Accelerates Debt Reduction Through Creation of Its Real Estate Company Isemia

This operation enables the group to monetize part of its portfolio while retaining operational control over its assets in Europe.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/14/2026 at 12:25 pm EST

emeis has announced the raising of €761 million from its partners Farallon Capital and TwentyTwo Real Estate, representing 62% of the appraised value of the 68 assets transferred.



This portfolio, valued at €1.22 billion, is made up of nursing homes and clinics located in France, Germany, and Spain. Laurent Guillot, CEO of emeis, specified that this operation will allow the Group to continue reducing its debt while maintaining high standards for patients.



Through a transaction structure described as "agile," emeis will ensure both asset management and property management, while retaining 90% of the future value creation beyond an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 12%.



This partnership, set for an initial duration of five years, strengthens the company's trajectory as a mission-driven enterprise, incorporating rigorous energy renovation goals.



The stock rose by 3.2% this Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange.