emeis Completes New Financing Round

emeis has announced it has finalized the raising of new financing with its banking partners and financial investors, based on the agreements in principle previously disclosed on November 10.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 01:27 am EST

In total, the group specializing in dependency care has secured EUR3.15 billion in new financing, with an average maturity of 5.5 years and an average margin over EURIBOR of 247 basis points.



The funds obtained allow for the early repayment of the previous A, B, C, and D loans, whose outstanding balance as of the end of October 2025 stood at approximately EUR2.9 billion. This repayment has been executed immediately.



This will enable emeis to seek an early exit from the accelerated safeguard plan. A request to this effect will be filed with the Nanterre Commercial Court in the coming weeks.



The finalization of the agreement also lifts the main suspensive condition concerning the completion of the real estate company project, which will allow emeis to reduce its debt by around EUR700 million, with closing expected at the beginning of 2026.