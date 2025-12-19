In total, the group specializing in dependency care has secured EUR3.15 billion in new financing, with an average maturity of 5.5 years and an average margin over EURIBOR of 247 basis points.
The funds obtained allow for the early repayment of the previous A, B, C, and D loans, whose outstanding balance as of the end of October 2025 stood at approximately EUR2.9 billion. This repayment has been executed immediately.
This will enable emeis to seek an early exit from the accelerated safeguard plan. A request to this effect will be filed with the Nanterre Commercial Court in the coming weeks.
The finalization of the agreement also lifts the main suspensive condition concerning the completion of the real estate company project, which will allow emeis to reduce its debt by around EUR700 million, with closing expected at the beginning of 2026.
EMEIS is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2024, EMEIS has a network of 1,051 establishments (94,500 beds) located in particular in France (357 facilities; 33,585 beds), Central Europe (152; 14,925 beds), Northern Europe (380; 27,489 beds), Southern Europe and Latin America (121; 14,191 beds).
As of December 31st , 2024, the estimated value of the real estate portfolio was EUR 5 billion.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.2%), Central Europe (17.2%), Northern Europe (28.9%), Southern Europe and Latin America (7.7%), and others (4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.