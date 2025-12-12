Emeis announced on Friday the continuation of its debt reduction strategy with the sale of its nursing home operations in Switzerland for nearly EUR270 million.

The group stated this morning that it has finalized agreements with Tertianum, a Swiss operator specializing in elderly care and support, as well as with two institutional real estate investors, for the sale of its nursing home activities in the country and the associated real estate assets for a total value of 250 million Swiss francs.

In a press release, Emeis highlighted that this new transaction brings the total volume of completed or secured divestments since mid-2022 to nearly EUR2.4 billion, significantly surpassing the initial target of EUR1.5 billion set for the end of 2025.

At the end of last June, the company's net debt stood at over EUR4.7 billion.

The scope of the divestment includes 40 nursing homes and senior residences, representing nearly 3,600 beds with an average occupancy rate above 90% in 2024, as well as the local home care business, generating total revenues of nearly 350 million Swiss francs in 2024.

With this agreement, the Tertianum group acquires from Emeis the operational activities related to these 40 nursing homes in Switzerland, which it will operate upon completion of the transaction.

As part of the deal, two institutional real estate investors are acquiring the buildings of seven facilities previously owned by Emeis, representing just over 2% of the group's real estate portfolio as of the end of 2024.

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close during the first quarter of 2026, these assets will be operated by Tertianum as tenant.

On the Paris Stock Exchange, Emeis shares slipped 0.3% on Friday morning, but remain up nearly 120% since the start of the year.