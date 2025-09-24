Emeis announces the creation of a real estate fund dedicated to healthcare real estate in Europe, with the support of Farallon Capital and TwentyTwo Real Estate. These investors will contribute €761m by the end of 2024, representing 62% of the value of the assets held in this vehicle.



The transaction brings the total of disposals completed or secured since mid-2022 to nearly €1.9bn, exceeding the initial target of €1.5bn and reducing the group's net debt by approximately €700m.



The real estate company will bring together 68 assets (retirement homes and clinics) valued at €1.22bn, of which 68% are in France, 19% in Germany, and 13% in Spain, with an average yield of 6%. Emeis will retain control and operation of the assets.



The partnership, scheduled to last five years (extendable by two years), should provide investors with a return of at least 6% per year and a target IRR of 12%, according to the group's press release. Emeis, for its part, will retain 90% of the additional value created.



Laurent Guillot, CEO, says that this transaction will enable the group to exceed its divestment targets and reduce its net debt by nearly €700m, while securing its long-term real estate development.