emeis reports that on October 31, it finalized the sale of its independent senior residences in France and related real estate to a real estate fund managed by TwentyTwo Real Estate as the principal investor and Azora Capital.



The transaction, "carried out without affecting the continuity and quality of service for residents and without any impact on the employment of the teams concerned," is part of the dependency care group's refocusing and debt reduction strategy.



The transaction amounts to €159m (net seller price), to which could be added €41.5m at the end of 2029, depending on the operational performance of the sold assets at that time.



This transaction, for which a memorandum of understanding was signed in September, was already under promise at the end of Q3. The amount of disposals since mid-2022 that have been completed or secured to date therefore remains unchanged at €2.1bn.