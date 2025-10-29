Emeis posted revenue of nearly €4.39bn at end-September 2025, up 6.4% on an organic basis, with an "even stronger" momentum in Q3, with organic growth of 7%.
According to the nursing home group, this growth reflects a combination of a positive price effect, an increase in the average occupancy rate at the end of September of around +1.8 points to 87.3%, and the opening of new facilities in 2024 and 2025.
It also points out that since mid-2022, the volume of disposals completed or signed to date now stands at nearly €2.1bn, significantly exceeding the disposal target it had set at €1.5bn between mid-2022 and end-2025.
Emeis confirms that it anticipates EBITDAR growth of +15% to +18% at constant scope in 2025, and over the period 2024-28, it is targeting average annual growth rates at constant scope of +4% to +5% for revenue and +12% to +16% for EBITDAR.
EMEIS is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2024, EMEIS has a network of 1,051 establishments (94,500 beds) located in particular in France (357 facilities; 33,585 beds), Central Europe (152; 14,925 beds), Northern Europe (380; 27,489 beds), Southern Europe and Latin America (121; 14,191 beds).
As of December 31st , 2024, the estimated value of the real estate portfolio was EUR 5 billion.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.2%), Central Europe (17.2%), Northern Europe (28.9%), Southern Europe and Latin America (7.7%), and others (4%).
