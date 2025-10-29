Emeis posted revenue of nearly €4.39bn at end-September 2025, up 6.4% on an organic basis, with an "even stronger" momentum in Q3, with organic growth of 7%.



According to the nursing home group, this growth reflects a combination of a positive price effect, an increase in the average occupancy rate at the end of September of around +1.8 points to 87.3%, and the opening of new facilities in 2024 and 2025.



It also points out that since mid-2022, the volume of disposals completed or signed to date now stands at nearly €2.1bn, significantly exceeding the disposal target it had set at €1.5bn between mid-2022 and end-2025.



Emeis confirms that it anticipates EBITDAR growth of +15% to +18% at constant scope in 2025, and over the period 2024-28, it is targeting average annual growth rates at constant scope of +4% to +5% for revenue and +12% to +16% for EBITDAR.