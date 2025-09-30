Emeis posted a net attributable loss of €137m for H1 2025, compared with €257m previously, as well as a significantly improved operating margins and cash flow.



The dependency care group claims to have returned to positive free cash flow, at €26m, as well as EBITDAR of €401m (+19.5% at constant scope), representing a margin of 13.8% (+1.6 point).



At nearly €2.91bn, Emeis saw its revenue increase by 6.2% organically, with a continued rise in occupancy rates (+1.7 points to 87%), as well as outperformance in retirement homes (+8.6%) and internationally (+8.1%).



With improving visibility, we are confident about the future, as evidenced by the confirmation of our guidance for 2025 and the outlook for 2028 that we are sharing today, said CEO Laurent Guillot.



Emeis is therefore maintaining its forecast of EBITDAR growth of +15% to +18% LFL for 2025, and is expecting average annual LFL growth of 12% to 16% for EBITDAR and 4% to 5% for revenue over 2024-28.