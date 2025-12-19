The break below the EUR12.85 support is proving less damaging than expected (target was EUR12), as Emeis manages to rebound towards EUR12.4. The next target is the oblique resistance hovering around EUR14, stemming from the double peak at EUR16 (last tested on October 29).
The main obstacle remains a resistance level situated around EUR14.25.
EMEIS is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2024, EMEIS has a network of 1,051 establishments (94,500 beds) located in particular in France (357 facilities; 33,585 beds), Central Europe (152; 14,925 beds), Northern Europe (380; 27,489 beds), Southern Europe and Latin America (121; 14,191 beds).
As of December 31st , 2024, the estimated value of the real estate portfolio was EUR 5 billion.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.2%), Central Europe (17.2%), Northern Europe (28.9%), Southern Europe and Latin America (7.7%), and others (4%).
