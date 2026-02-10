After two years dominated by a fairly binary trade-off between the US and Europe, Western investors may now be tempted to play the emerging-markets card. A relevant investment theme for 2026, says Christopher Dembik, investment strategy adviser at Pictet AM. However, he warns it is "hard to see through to 2027 and beyond".

Against the backdrop of a weaker dollar, emerging markets are gaining momentum. The pullback in the US currency reduces the burden of greenback-denominated debt and paves the way for more accommodative monetary policies. "The level of the dollar is indeed a crucial factor in emerging-market dynamics," Christopher Dembik acknowledges. And that is timely: Pictet AM believes that the dollar's decline could continue in 2026, towards $1.25 per euro, opening a window of opportunity. "For now, we are only talking about 2026, because nobody can know the level of the dollar in a year's time," he adds.



The asset manager is closely monitoring the rate-cutting cycle in emerging countries. In this respect, Brazil's central bank is expected to cut rates as early as March, by 25 to 50 basis points, thereby making the cost of capital more attractive.

Another positive signal: "Ten years ago, we would have said that the risk of a trade war was negative for emerging markets. But today, trade is largely intra-emerging and therefore much more resilient," the strategist notes.



Attractive South American debt



In this context, Pictet AM views emerging-market debt as "the most attractive option in the bond market", with 10-year real yields of 10.6% in Brazil and 9.4% in Colombia. These yields also prove less volatile, "notably because the domestic investor base is much broader," Christopher Dembik stresses, favoring an allocation in local currency.



With nearly $3bn of flows from France into Brazilian assets in January, Pictet sees "the dawn of a bullish rally, at least in Latin American equities".



Selectivity on China



On China, the approach is more cautious. While the economy has emerged from deflation on the consumer side, producer prices continue to weigh on margins, particularly in semiconductors, where they have fallen from 14% to 0%.



In contrast, technology platforms have restored profitability, like Alibaba or Huawei, thanks to a sharp reduction in capex and strict cost streamlining.



Pictet is also looking at robotics. "The United States dominates LLMs, while China has a real edge in robotics. The challenge is to capture that momentum by investing in the right places," Christopher Dembik explains. But with few listed players and private equity exposed to regulatory and political risks, the investable universe remains narrow.



In this context, the asset manager is calling for a high degree of selectivity, all the more so as the number of loans is expected to slow in 2026, pointing to weak domestic demand.



One segment does, however, stand out: local luxury. Laopu Gold has posted a 135% rise on the stockmarket since January 2025. Its secret? "Playing on the nationalist fibre, innovating and offering products inspired by 2,500 years of Chinese history. It works very well with Chinese households and with a fairly young clientele. The luxury market is still there, but it is being reshaped through local players."



Caution regarding India



Finally, Pictet is more reserved on India. "Why gain exposure without strong conviction?" Christopher Dembik asks. In Asia, the preference tilts instead towards Japan, China or certain frontier markets in South-East Asia, seen as dynamic and less speculative.



According to Pictet, most frontier markets remain undervalued today, with the exception of Morocco. "The emerging-markets playing field is extremely broad today," the specialist concludes, favoring Latin American debt and Asian equities in order to "reduce exposure to external factors that are hard to control".