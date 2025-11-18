Emirates has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Safran Seats to establish a manufacturing and assembly unit for aircraft seats in Dubai, marking a first in the sector. The new site will initially produce Business and Economy Class seats for retrofit programs, with the ambition to later serve new aircraft deliveries.

The project aims to bring Safran's industrial capabilities closer to Emirates' operations and to meet strong global demand by integrating the latest technologies. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum believes this initiative will make Dubai a strategic hub for aerospace manufacturing and support the nation's economic diversification.

Olivier Andriès emphasized that the move strengthens a longstanding partnership and aligns with Safran's industrial strategy.

The facility, expected to be operational by the end of 2027, will cover between 20,000 and 25,000 square meters and aims for an initial production capacity of up to 1,000 Business Class seats per year.