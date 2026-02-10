By snapping up massive transport fleets, diving headfirst into the electric vehicle revolution, and leaning into AI-powered training, the Abu-Dhabi based firm has made its local driving school business into a mobility powerhouse.

If you’re looking to get behind the wheel in Abu Dhabi, Emirates Driving Company (EDC) is the name you need to know. Since 2000, they’ve been the only name in town for the mandatory training one needs to grab a license —whether you’re a total newbie or an experienced pro. It helps that the UAE is a massive talent magnet, which means has a crowded house of new residents ready to breeze through their specialized lessons and get behind the wheel.

Since setting up shop in Musaffah back in 2004, EDC is more than just about getting people their licenses anymore—they’re rapidly evolving into a player in the broader transport world. Recently, they’ve been on a major shopping spree to branch into courier delivery and limousine services.

Last year, they took a 22.5% stake in Mwasalat Holdings, giving them a driver's seat at the table for a company that operates over 1,000 buses, 2,500 taxis, and 5,500 rentals across the UAE. They didn't stop there either: in 2024, they grabbed a majority stake in Dubai’s Excellence Driving Centre, which brings even more big names like Excellence Limousine under their wing.

Recently, in Q4 2025, EDC secured a strategic contract from the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi a contract to run next-gen EV charging stations. With a tech-heavy pivot towards AI, VR training, and smart mobility, EDC is banking on Abu Dhabi's rapid urban growth.

In high gear

Spoiler alert: the tech pivot worked. EDC’s latest moves seem to be paying off. EDC put up some massive numbers in 2025, the company pulled in a revenue of AED 770m ($210m) in FY 25—a huge 50% jump from the AED 513m in FY 24. They walked away with AED 346m in profit after tax, up 23% from AED 282m profit collected in FY 24.

While the Training and Testing segment remained the main driver with a 45.5% increase to AED 735.7m in FY 25 (up from AED 505.6m), the newer side projects are really starting to find their groove. Courier services more than tripled to AED 19.4m (from AED 6.3m on a y/y basis). Limousine Services, which went into overdrive (if you will), saw an exceptional increase jumping to AED 14.6m from AED 1.1m in FY 24. Even the brand-new segment, Auto Repair Services, managed to chip in AED 0.7m in its FY 25.

EDC is gearing up for a big 2026 by doubling down on its "mobility powerhouse" goal through its new subsidiary, Chargepoint EV. They’re also planning to take over 50% of Mwasalat Holding to get their operations synced.

Banking on the boom

The market has reacted positively to the company's transition. With a total market value of roughly AED 3.68bn, the stock is currently hanging around at AED 3.5. It’s shown some momentum, having already gained about 11.7% in the current year and gained over 24% in last 12 months.

In related news: the payouts look sweet, too. The dividend yields look promising as they are sitting at 5.7% for 2026 and are expected to climb to 6.2% for both 2027 and 2028.

Analysts have set a target price of AED 4.18, which means we could see another 18% climb from where it is now. All three major analysts who monitor the stock have ‘Buy’ ratings on it.

Warning: potential speed bumps ahead

On the ground, EDC still has several massive hurdles to clear to make this vision a reality. Going all-in on electric vehicles with Chargepoint EV is an expensive bet. They’re pouring a ton of capital into charging stations, and if the EV trend doesn't take off as fast as they hope, that’s a lot of cash tied up. They’ve also got to make sure all their new big purchases—Mwasalat Holdings and Excellence Premier—fit in with the rest of the business.

Finally, since they’re banking so much on Abu Dhabi’s rapid growth, any cooling off in the local economy or a dip in new residents could mean fewer people through their doors.