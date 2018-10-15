emovis signs a two-year extension for the operation of Ireland's M50 toll road

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX, France , Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- emovis has signed a two-year extension with Transport Infrastructure of Ireland (TII) for the operation of the M50 free-flow tolling up until March 2021.

This year emovis celebrates also its tenth year of operating Ireland's first free-flow toll road. Since inception in 2008, the traffic has grown by 63% to 143,000 passages a day which has resulted in emovis collecting funds of over €1billion euros for TII to invest back into infrastructures of Ireland.

About emovis

With over 650 employees worldwide, the company operates some of the world's largest All Electronic Tolling infrastructures in the UK, Ireland, U.S. and Canada.

With over 150 employees in Ireland, emovis was the first company to introduce All Electronic Tolling (also known as Free-Flow Tolling) in Europe.

In the U.S., emovis is actively involved in Road User Charging in Oregon (www.myorego.org) and in state of Washington (www.waroadusagecharge.org). In July 2018, it successfully delivered the U.S. first Truck Tolling Back Office to Rhodes Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The company is 100% owned by Abertis, the world's leader in highway concessions (5000 miles of roads): www.abertis.com

www.emovis.com

Benoît ROSSI | Head of Corporate Communication

communication@emovis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03a913db-c544-4d9c-955f-7624d4126162

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: emovis via Globenewswire

