Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

emovis signs a two-year extension for the operation of Ireland's M50 toll road

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 03:29pm CEST

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX, France , Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- emovis has signed a two-year extension with Transport Infrastructure of Ireland (TII) for the operation of the M50 free-flow tolling up until March 2021.

This year emovis celebrates also its tenth year of operating Ireland's first free-flow toll road. Since inception in 2008, the traffic has grown by 63% to 143,000 passages a day which has resulted in emovis collecting funds of over €1billion euros for TII to invest back into infrastructures of Ireland.

About emovis
With over 650 employees worldwide, the company operates some of the world's largest All Electronic Tolling infrastructures in the UK, Ireland, U.S. and Canada.

With over 150 employees in Ireland, emovis was the first company to introduce All Electronic Tolling (also known as Free-Flow Tolling) in Europe.

In the U.S., emovis is actively involved in Road User Charging in Oregon (www.myorego.org) and in state of Washington (www.waroadusagecharge.org). In July 2018, it successfully delivered the U.S. first Truck Tolling Back Office to Rhodes Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The company is 100% owned by Abertis, the world's leader in highway concessions (5000 miles of roads): www.abertis.com

www.emovis.com
Benoît ROSSI | Head of Corporate Communication
communication@emovis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03a913db-c544-4d9c-955f-7624d4126162



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: emovis via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:30pHELIOS & MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:30pHÖEGH LNG : Amendment of the Höegh Gallant Time Charter
PR
04:29pCHINA RAILWAY : Japan firms try out Chinas Belt and Road cargo transport to Europe
AQ
04:29pSTEELCASE : collaborates with Officebricks for the MENA region
AQ
04:28pSHIRE : Form 8 (DD) - Citibank NA London
PU
04:28pNTF : Vision Zero and rear-facing car seats make a difference!
PU
04:28pBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
04:27pZTE : Defines Its Role of a 5G Infrastructure Expert in Broadband
AQ
04:27pECHO ENERGY : continues to progress Argentina wells, signs new deal in Bolivia
AQ
04:27pUNDER CONSTRUCTION : Multiple road projects on the horizon in Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4CLAS OHLSON AB : CLAS OHLSON : increase sales in September
5ESURE GROUP PLC : MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - esure Group plc

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.