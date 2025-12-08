Cellectis has announced the presentation of promising new data from the Phase 1 NATHALI-01 clinical trial evaluating its candidate product, Éti-cel, at the 67 th Annual Congress of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in Orlando, Florida.

Éti-cel is the first allogeneic double CAR candidate product simultaneously targeting CD20 and CD22, developed in the NATHALI-01 trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after at least two prior lines of therapy.

In this study, Éti-cel demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 88% and a complete response (CR) rate of 63% at the current dose level among patients with relapsed or refractory NHL following at least two prior treatments.

Additional in vivo data suggest that low-dose exogenous IL-2 administration could significantly enhance the expansion and persistence of CAR-T cells, potentially improving their efficacy without increasing toxicity.

Cellectis will now investigate the potential impact of adding low-dose IL-2 and plans to begin recruiting patients for the IL-2 cohort in the first quarter of 2026. The full set of Phase 1 data is expected to be presented in 2026.