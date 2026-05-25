Encres Dubuit seeks to overhaul governance structure

Encres Dubuit has announced a proposed shift in its governance model, moving away from the current dual structure of a management board and supervisory board in favor of a single board of directors. The company also announced the appointment of an interim chairman of the management board.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/25/2026 at 04:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This change in governance, which will be submitted for approval at the combined general meeting on June 15, aims to streamline the organization, facilitate managerial transition, and foster faster decision-making and better coordination in business operations.



The general meeting will be asked to appoint the six current members of the supervisory board as directors. The board of directors will then proceed to appoint its chairman and chief executive officer, and will determine the specific arrangements for the exercise of general management.



Alexandra Taulin, chairwoman of the management board, will step down on May 31. During its meeting on May 21, the supervisory board appointed Yann Hamelin as interim chairman of the management board, effective June 1 until the conclusion of the June 15 general meeting.