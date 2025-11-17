End of the shutdown, records in Europe, AI under pressure
Published on 11/17/2025 at 11:01 am EST
Lost data and "half reports": an update on the US statistics calendar
Data Drought Breaks and Markets Brace for the Flood
After six weeks of government silence, America's statistical machinery is humming back to life. The country has just emerged from its longest-ever government shutdown, a political achievement only in the sense that it broke a record nobody wanted broken. Now, investors, policymakers and bored economists can once again look forward to the comforting rhythm of jobs figures, inflation prints and other indicators that help them pretend the world is predictable. They may not like what they see.
