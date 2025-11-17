Data Drought Breaks and Markets Brace for the Flood

After six weeks of government silence, America's statistical machinery is humming back to life. The country has just emerged from its longest-ever government shutdown, a political achievement only in the sense that it broke a record nobody wanted broken. Now, investors, policymakers and bored economists can once again look forward to the comforting rhythm of jobs figures, inflation prints and other indicators that help them pretend the world is predictable. They may not like what they see.