While trimming its target price from €28.2 to €28, HSBC confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Endesa shares, citing the Spanish energy group's potential network growth, combined with the resilience of its integrated margin.



According to the broker, Spain has an attractive setup for growth in electricity demand, with cheap, low-carbon production that is attractive for AI and data centers.



We remain positive given Endesa's strong balance sheet and investment opportunities in electricity, HSBC says, which also anticipates more favourable regulatory developments.