HSBC reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Enel shares, while adjusting its target price for them rom €8.80 to €8.70, following a slight reduction of its EBITDA estimates for the Italian energy group for 2025-30.



After an interim report in line with expectations, the broker is maintaining its buy rating on Enel shares, "due to its solid balance sheet and resilient earnings profile despite moderate underlying growth forecasts."



With share buybacks and higher payout ratios, HSBC forecasts average annual EPS and dividend growth of 4% and 11% for 2025-27, respectively, and therefore considers shareholder remuneration to be "attractive."