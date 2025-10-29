Enel announces the launch of LENE, its new digital company dedicated to the supply of electricity and gas, designed to respond to changing customer habits and growing demand for online services. LENE offers simple, transparent, and affordable deals that can be activated entirely online in just a few minutes.



According to Enrico Zampone, head of LENE, the brand targets customers who prefer a fast and intuitive experience. With a team drawn from various sectors, LENE combines digital agility with the strength of the Enel Group to offer a "zero hassle" experience.



The customer journey is based on 100% digital channels, including Goffredo, a virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence. Electricity offers are available now, with gas offers to follow in January 2026.



Enel is thus confirming its commitment to accelerating the digitalization of its activities and strengthening its presence in the connected customer segment.