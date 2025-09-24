Enel Finance International (EFI), the financial company controlled by Enel, launched a multi-tranche bond for institutional investors in the US and international markets totalubg $4.5bn, or approximately €3.8bn.



The issue, guaranteed by Enel, was oversubscribed to approximately 3 times, with total orders amounting to approximately $14.4bn.



The size of the transaction, the largest placement by a European electricity company in 2025 to date, as well as the demand and economic conditions encountered, demonstrate the market's recognition of the strength and credibility of the Group's strategic plan and its timely execution, management said.



The proceeds from the issue are expected to be used to finance the group's ordinary financing needs, including the refinancing of maturing debt.



The issue has been provisionally rated BBB by Standard & Poor's, BBB+ by Fitch and Baa1 by Moody's.