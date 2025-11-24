ENGIE has announced that it has secured its first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in India, boasting a capacity of 280 MW/560 MWh, following the national tender issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

This system, slated to be operational by 2027, will enable the storage of up to two hours of electricity, helping to balance solar and wind production and strengthen grid stability.

The Group's portfolio in India now reaches nearly 2 GW of renewable and storage capacities either operational or under construction, with the ambition to increase this total to 7 GW by 2030. Globally, ENGIE had a total of 5.6 GW of BESS projects either operational or under construction as of June 30, 2025.

"This first large-scale storage project in India marks a decisive step forward for ENGIE and demonstrates our commitment to accelerating the energy transition," commented Paulo Almirante, Deputy CEO in charge of Renewable & Flexible Power activities.