Engie has announced the full commissioning of the Serra do Assuruá wind project, located in Gentio do Ouro, in the state of Bahia, northeastern Brazil.

This complex, consisting of 188 wind turbines spread across 24 wind farms with a total installed capacity of 846 MW, is now the Group's largest onshore wind project worldwide.

The infrastructure also includes 28 km of transmission lines, connecting the site to the national power grid.

"Serra do Assuruá demonstrates Engie's commitment and ability to deliver complex industrial projects tailored to local needs. It reflects our determination to lead an inclusive energy transition focused on market needs, benefiting local communities while providing clean and reliable energy," said Paulo Almirante, Deputy CEO of Engie, responsible for Renewable & Flexible Power activities.