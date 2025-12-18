Engie has announced the full commissioning of the Serra do Assuruá wind project, located in Gentio do Ouro, in the state of Bahia, northeastern Brazil.
This complex, consisting of 188 wind turbines spread across 24 wind farms with a total installed capacity of 846 MW, is now the Group's largest onshore wind project worldwide.
The infrastructure also includes 28 km of transmission lines, connecting the site to the national power grid.
"Serra do Assuruá demonstrates Engie's commitment and ability to deliver complex industrial projects tailored to local needs. It reflects our determination to lead an inclusive energy transition focused on market needs, benefiting local communities while providing clean and reliable energy," said Paulo Almirante, Deputy CEO of Engie, responsible for Renewable & Flexible Power activities.
ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with its 98,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers.
The turnover achieved in 2024 amounts to EUR 73.8 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Sustainable - Europe 120 / France 20, CAC 40 ESG, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
