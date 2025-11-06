Engie now estimates that by 2025, its recurring net attributable income will be at the high end of the €4.4bn to €5bn range, and its non-nuclear EBIT in the upper half of the €8bn to €9bn range.



It justifies these forecasts by citing a "very good start to performance measures," a Q4 expected to show sustained growth compared to last year, and better-than-expected recurring net financial income for the full-year.



For the first nine months of 2025, Engie posted non-nuclear EBIT of €6.3bn, down 7.3% organically "in a context of falling prices and a sharp decline in hydrological volumes," with revenue of €52.8bn, up 1.8% organically.



"Our cash flow generation remains very high at €11.4bn, demonstrating the strength of our utility model and the quality of our results," said CEO Catherine MacGregor.



"We have continued our development in renewables and flexible assets in Europe. The commercial momentum around PPAs continues, driven by the exponential needs of data centers, particularly in the United States," she continued.