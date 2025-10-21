Engie announced on Tuesday that it had recorded higher volumes for its gas distribution and energy supply activities in France over the first nine months of the year, buoyed by milder temperatures than in 2024, but the group reported a decline in its nuclear and hydroelectric power production.



Volumes in its infrastructure division (GRDF) increased by 4.6 TWh year-on-year over the period, those in the B2C (private individuals) segment by 1.2 TWh and those in the B2B (businesses) segment by 0.4 TWh.



In a press release published ahead of the release of its nine-month results, scheduled for November 6, the Franco-Belgian group reported that its nuclear production amounted to 18.9 terawatt-hours (TWh) for the period from January to September, compared with 24.1 TWh a year earlier.



Engie attributes this decline to the permanent shutdown of the Belgian Doel 1 reactor in February after 50 years of operation, as well as the temporary closure of the Tihange 3 and Doel 4 power plants for modernization.



In France, its hydroelectric production fell to 10.5 TWh in the first nine months of the financial year, compared with 14 TWh in the same period in 2024, due to a negative base effect more favorable conditions that characterized last year's activity.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, Engie shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday morning in the wake of these announcements, bringing its gains since the beginning of the year to nearly 29%.





Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.