Engie secures 1 billion euro export financing facility

Engie has announced the signing of a 1,033 million euro export financing agreement, backed by a guarantee from Euler Hermes, acting on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/01/2026 at 12:01 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The transaction was structured with a consortium of international banks, with Citi serving as coordinator and agent, alongside CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and ING.



Engie thus becomes the first energy company to benefit from the 'Green Shopping Line' credit facility launched in 2025 by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.



As part of its development strategy, Engie aims to reach 95 GW of installed renewable and storage capacity by 2030, supported by a growth investment program of 21 to 24 billion euros over the 2025-2027 period.



Pierre-François Riolacci, Executive Vice President in charge of Finance, ESG, and Procurement at Engie, stated: 'We share the commitment to strengthening European value chains and contributing to the acceleration of electrification, in full alignment with our ambition to be the leading utility of the energy transition.'