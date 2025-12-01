ENGIE has announced the financial close of the BC-Wind project, its first offshore wind farm off the coast of Poland, developed through Ocean Winds, its 50/50 joint venture with EDP Renewables. Located in the Baltic Sea, the wind farm will feature 26 turbines, each with a capacity of 14 MW and equipped with Power Boost technology, bringing the total capacity to 390 MW.

The financing, amounting to approximately EUR2 billion, is provided notably by the European Investment Bank, Spain's Instituto de Crédito Oficial, and 13 commercial banks. Onshore construction is set to begin in 2026, with the first megawatts expected to be produced by 2028.

The project, which will be executed entirely from Polish ports, relies on a broad network of local suppliers. BC-Wind "strengthens our presence in a rapidly growing market and supports Poland's energy transition," commented Paulo Almirante, ENGIE's Deputy CEO.