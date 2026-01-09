Engie: Share Buyback Program

Engie has announced the implementation of its share buyback program. The company has appointed an investment services provider, under a contract signed on January 8, to assist with the acquisition of up to a maximum of 2.2 million shares over a 10-day period starting January 12.



The purchase price per share may not, under any circumstances, exceed the maximum buyback price of 30 euros as set by the shareholders' general meeting on April 24, 2025.



The acquired shares are intended to cover Engie's obligations under any employee share ownership plan, it being specified that all or part of the shares thus repurchased may, where appropriate, be subject to cancellation.



