Engie: Share Buyback Program
Published on 01/09/2026 at 12:31 pm EST
The purchase price per share may not, under any circumstances, exceed the maximum buyback price of 30 euros as set by the shareholders' general meeting on April 24, 2025.
The acquired shares are intended to cover Engie's obligations under any employee share ownership plan, it being specified that all or part of the shares thus repurchased may, where appropriate, be subject to cancellation.
