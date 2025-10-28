Engie announces the signing of a new renewable electricity purchase agreement with Meta. This agreement covers the entire output of its future Swenson Ranch solar farm, located in Stonewall County, Texas.



This 600 MW project, scheduled to come online in 2027, will be Engie's largest asset in the United States. The Group has more than 11 GW of capacity in operation or under construction (solar, wind, batteries).



Meta will purchase 100% of the park's output to power its data centers in the US.



With this new agreement, the total capacity of renewable electricity purchase agreements signed between Engie and Meta reaches more than 1.3 GW, spread across four major renewable projects in Texas.



This new agreement with Meta fully illustrates Engie's ability to design and deliver large-scale renewable projects by effectively mobilizing the entire local value chain, said Paulo Almirante, Deputy CEO of Engie, in charge of Renewable & Flexible Power activities.