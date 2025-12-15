Engie is taking major steps to ensure the security of electricity supply in Belgium by commissioning and developing new infrastructure.
The Flémalle combined cycle gas turbine power plant (875 MW) is now available to the grid.
Engie has also commissioned, two months ahead of schedule, its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Vilvoorde, one of the largest in Europe. With a capacity of 200 MW / 800 MWh,
BESS Vilvoorde can store and deliver the equivalent of the daily electricity consumption of nearly 100,000 households for four hours.
An extension to 300 MW / 1,200 MWh is under consideration. With Vilvoorde, Kallo, and Drogenbos, Engie will have an installed capacity of 380 MW / 1.5 GWh of battery storage in Belgium by 2027.
"In Belgium, as elsewhere, our strategy is based on complementarity: renewable production, storage, and controllable assets for a reliable, low-carbon, and competitive electricity system," said Paulo Almirante, Engie's Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Renewable & Flexible Power activities.
ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with its 98,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers.
The turnover achieved in 2024 amounts to EUR 73.8 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Sustainable - Europe 120 / France 20, CAC 40 ESG, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.