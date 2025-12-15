Engie strengthens the resilience of the Belgian electricity system

Published on 12/15/2025

Engie is taking major steps to ensure the security of electricity supply in Belgium by commissioning and developing new infrastructure.



The Flémalle combined cycle gas turbine power plant (875 MW) is now available to the grid.



Engie has also commissioned, two months ahead of schedule, its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Vilvoorde, one of the largest in Europe. With a capacity of 200 MW / 800 MWh,



BESS Vilvoorde can store and deliver the equivalent of the daily electricity consumption of nearly 100,000 households for four hours.



An extension to 300 MW / 1,200 MWh is under consideration. With Vilvoorde, Kallo, and Drogenbos, Engie will have an installed capacity of 380 MW / 1.5 GWh of battery storage in Belgium by 2027.



"In Belgium, as elsewhere, our strategy is based on complementarity: renewable production, storage, and controllable assets for a reliable, low-carbon, and competitive electricity system," said Paulo Almirante, Engie's Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Renewable & Flexible Power activities.

