Engie is among the biggest decliners on the CAC 40 on Wednesday morning at the Paris Stock Exchange, after Berenberg downgraded its rating on the stock from "buy" to "hold," even as it raised its price target from 17.5 to 24.5 euros.
Around 9:30 a.m., shares of the energy group were down 1.5% while the CAC was up 0.1%. The stock is still up over 6% since the start of the year, trading at its highest levels since 2011.
In a report dedicated to energy and environmental services specialists, Berenberg notes that the sector continues to show very strong prospects, a trend that, in its view, should persist until 2026 and beyond.
The analyst has identified four major positive factors, starting with consistently strong electricity demand in Europe, as well as a continuous increase in carbon prices, which is making pollution increasingly expensive—a benefit to cleaner electricity producers such as renewables or nuclear.
The broker also highlights the rise of "flexible" power plants capable of quickly adapting to demand, along with the prospect of increased investment in power grids.
With this in mind, Berenberg names British company SSE as its top sector pick, just ahead of Germany's RWE, but prefers to downgrade its advice on Engie due to valuation concerns.
ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with its 98,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers.
The turnover achieved in 2024 amounts to EUR 73.8 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Sustainable - Europe 120 / France 20, CAC 40 ESG, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.