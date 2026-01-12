Engie to Buy Back 2.2 Million Shares

Engie has announced that it has appointed an investment services provider to assist in the acquisition of up to 2,200,000 shares over a 10-day period beginning January 12 (subject to extension).

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/12/2026 at 01:25 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The price per share to be paid by the energy group may in no case exceed the maximum purchase price of 30 euros, as set by the shareholders' meeting on April 24, 2025, which authorized this share buyback program.



The shares thus repurchased are intended to cover Engie's obligations under any employee shareholding plan, it being specified that all or part of the shares thus repurchased may, where applicable, be subject to cancellation.