Engie to Buy Back 2.2 Million Shares
Engie has announced that it has appointed an investment services provider to assist in the acquisition of up to 2,200,000 shares over a 10-day period beginning January 12 (subject to extension).
Published on 01/12/2026 at 01:25 am EST
The shares thus repurchased are intended to cover Engie's obligations under any employee shareholding plan, it being specified that all or part of the shares thus repurchased may, where applicable, be subject to cancellation.