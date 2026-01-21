Engie to Supply Biomethane to PepsiCo in the United Kingdom
Engie has announced the signing of a 10-year Biomethane Purchase Agreement (BPA) with PepsiCo UK, marking a first for the food industry in the United Kingdom and for PepsiCo in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).
As part of this agreement, the energy group will build a new anaerobic digestion unit that will supply 60 GWh of biomethane annually to PepsiCo UK, equivalent to the gas consumption of approximately 5,000 households.
This contract, set to begin in 2027 once the facility is operational, will support PepsiCo UK in advancing its decarbonization efforts: the renewable gas produced is expected to reduce its CO2 emissions by more than 10,900 tonnes per year.
"This new unit will contribute to our ambition of reaching 10 TWh of annual biomethane production capacity in Europe," emphasized Cécile Prévieu, Deputy CEO of Engie, responsible for infrastructure activities.
