Engie Wins Its First Hybrid Project in India

Published on 01/13/2026

Engie has secured its first hybrid project in India, combining 200 MW of solar photovoltaic power with a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 100 MW / 600 MWh.



This project will enable the storage and supply of up to 6 hours of renewable energy.



With nearly 2 GW of renewable assets either operational or under construction, and after winning its first standalone BESS project (280 MW / 560 MWh) in the country last November, Engie continues to expand its presence in the rapidly growing Indian market.



With 55 GW of renewable energy and storage capacity already in operation as of September 30, 2025, the group is well on track to achieve its ambition of 95 GW worldwide by 2030.



"By combining large-scale solar with long-duration storage, we are strengthening grid resilience and making it possible to deliver renewable electricity to our customers 24 hours a day," said Paulo Almirante, Deputy CEO of Engie in charge of Renewable & Flexible Power activities.