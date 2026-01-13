Engie has secured its first hybrid project in India, combining 200 MW of solar photovoltaic power with a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 100 MW / 600 MWh.
This project will enable the storage and supply of up to 6 hours of renewable energy.
With nearly 2 GW of renewable assets either operational or under construction, and after winning its first standalone BESS project (280 MW / 560 MWh) in the country last November, Engie continues to expand its presence in the rapidly growing Indian market.
With 55 GW of renewable energy and storage capacity already in operation as of September 30, 2025, the group is well on track to achieve its ambition of 95 GW worldwide by 2030.
"By combining large-scale solar with long-duration storage, we are strengthening grid resilience and making it possible to deliver renewable electricity to our customers 24 hours a day," said Paulo Almirante, Deputy CEO of Engie in charge of Renewable & Flexible Power activities.
ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with its 98,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers.
The turnover achieved in 2024 amounts to EUR 73.8 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Sustainable - Europe 120 / France 20, CAC 40 ESG, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.