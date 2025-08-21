AlphaValue confirms its "add" recommendation on Eni shares, with an unchanged target price of €17.1.



The broker has, however, reduced its EPS forecasts, now expecting €1.64 for 2025 (vs. €1.77 previously) and €1.77 for 2026 (vs. €1.89). This revision follows interim results that were below expectations and new Brent price assumptions, which have been lowered to $71 for 2025 and $70 for 2026, compared with $75.5 and $73 previously.



AlphaValue says that these reduced EPS estimates automatically lead to a reduction in the stock's DCF valuation - down from €21.8 to €20 - while leaving the stock with 13.2% upside potential over six months.



Finally, the note points out that Eni's "Satellite" strategy continues to support earnings generation, despite a less favorable crude oil price environment.