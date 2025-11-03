Eni and Petronas have signed an agreement to create a 50/50 joint venture (NewCo), combining their respective upstream assets in Indonesia and Malaysia.



This new entity will manage 19 assets: 14 in Indonesia and 5 in Malaysia.



NewCo will operate as a financially autonomous entity, with planned investments of over $15bn over the next five years.



This investment will support the development of at least eight new projects and the drilling of 15 exploration wells, with the aim of developing approximately 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent.



NewCo will integrate a significant portfolio of gas production and development assets in Malaysia and Indonesia, starting with an initial production base of over 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and plans to reach over 500,000 boe/d of sustainable production in the medium term.



Eni said tghat by leveraging existing production assets and developing significant initiatives in the Kutei Basin and Malaysia, we plan to deliver over 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the medium term.