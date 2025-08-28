Eni acquired 3,316,453 shares (representing 0.11% of the share capital) on Euronext Milan between August 18 and 22, 2025, at a weighted average price per share of €15.0763, for a total consideration of just about €50m. This transaction was carried out as part of the share buyback program approved by the General Meeting on May 14, 2025.
Since the start of the buyback program on May 20, 2025, Eni has acquired 48,423,501 shares (representing 1.54% of the share capital) for a total amount of just over €680m.
Taking into account the treasury shares already held and the purchases made, Eni holds 140,033,828 shares, representing 4.45% of its share capital.
Eni: continues share buyback program
Published on 08/28/2025 at 02:44 am EDT
