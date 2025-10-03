Eni has announced its final investment decision to develop the Coral North FLNG project, located in deep waters off the coast of Mozambique, with its partners CNPC, ENH, Kogas, and XRG (ADNOC).



The signing took place in Maputo in the presence of Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. The project will exploit the northern part of the Coral field in the Rovuma basin via a floating natural gas liquefaction unit (FLNG).



The joint venture consists of Eni (50%), CNPC (20%), Kogas (10%), ENH (10%) and XRG (10%). With a liquefaction capacity of 3.6 MTPA (million tons per annum), Coral North will bring the country's total production to over 7 MTPA, making Mozambique the third-largest LNG producer in Africa.



This project will double Mozambique's contribution to global energy security and economic benefits for the country, it said. Coral North will be Eni's second major development in Mozambique, after Coral South, which has been operational since 2022.



