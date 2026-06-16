Eni Launches Industrial Waste Management Hub in Ravenna, Italy

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/16/2026 at 06:45 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Eni has announced that the Ravenna environmental hub, a center dedicated to the circular economy and industrial waste management, is now operational.



Following environmental remediation efforts led by Eni Rewind, the site owner, and a total investment of €100m, a 26-hectare decommissioned site in the Ravenna district has been restored and repurposed for a new industrial development initiative.



The facilities at the Ravenna Environmental Center will help address the structural shortage of special waste management plants in Italy.



In particular, the HEA platform, a joint venture between HASI (Herambiente Servizi Industriali) and Eni Rewind, represents one of the most significant integrated industrial waste management projects in Italy.



The HEA platform is a multifunctional facility for the pretreatment of special waste, both solid and liquid, originating from industrial activities and environmental cleanup operations.



With a processing capacity of up to 60,000 tonnes per year, the platform enables a wide range of operations, from storage and repackaging to shredding and blending.



The Hub also hosts Eni Rewind's biorecovery plant, which is capable of treating up to 80,000 tonnes per year of hydrocarbon-contaminated soil resulting from remediation activities.