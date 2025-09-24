Eni Storage Systems, a joint venture created by Eni and Fib, a subsidiary of Seri Industrial, has begun development operations for an industrial project to produce stationary lithium batteries in the Brindisi industrial area.



Eni Storage Systems aims to establish a hub to produce more than 8 GWh per year of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, mainly for stationary energy storage.



The project is currently in the engineering phase and is undergoing economic, financial, and authorization assessments, which are expected to be completed by Q1 2026, before moving on to the execution phase.



At the Brindisi site, industrial activities will also include the production of cathode active material—a lithium iron phosphate that stores and releases lithium ions in the cathode during charge and discharge cycles—as well as the assembly of batteries into BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems).



Seri Industrial and Eni aim to capture more than 10% of the European stationary battery market by creating an integrated, state-of-the-art hub between Brindisi and Teverola.