Eni announces that the departure ceremony for the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit was held today in Shanghai.



The unit is expected to significantly increase LNG production as part of the Congo LNG project in the Marine XII concession off the coast of the Republic of Congo.



The Nguya unit, which is 376 meters long and 60 meters wide, will be moored at a depth of 35 meters and used for the production of liquefied natural gas.



The FLNG sets a record for time to market across the entire sector, the group said. "In addition, its advanced technical features enable it to process gas from multiple fields, making it suitable for the development of future fields," the management explains.



"Work on the subsea infrastructure required for the launch of phase 2 of the Congo LNG project is progressing as planned, which will enable mooring and start-up by the end of 2025," it says.