Following approval of the transaction by the relevant authorities, Eni announces the completion of the sale of a 20% stake in Plenitude to Ares Alternative Credit funds, affiliated with Ares Management Corporation.
Based on Plenitude's equity value of €10bn and an enterprise value of over €12bn, this transaction generated proceeds of €2bn for the Italian oil and gas company.
The agreement is a key element of our strategy to enhance the value of our satellite companies operating in the energy transition, providing them with strategic partners and capital to support their development plans, Eni says.
Eni sells 20% of Plenitude's capital
Published on 11/04/2025 at 08:27 am EST
