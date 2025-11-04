Eni S.p.A is a global energy company with high technological content, present along the entire value chain: from the exploration, development and extraction of oil and natural gas to the production of electricity from cogeneration and renewable energy sources, from traditional and bio-based refining and chemistry to the development of circular economy processes. Eni S.p.A extends its reach to end markets, selling gas, electricity and products to local markets as well as to private and professional customers, to whom it also offers energy efficiency and sustainable mobility services. Thanks to the consolidation of skills, technologies, geographical and source diversification, development alliances and innovative business and financial models, Eni S.p.A. continues to generate value, meeting the challenges of the energy trilemma.