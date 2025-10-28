Eni announces the signing in Cairo of a cooperation agreement with the Bioenergy Association for Sustainable Development, attached to the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, to carry out a feasibility study on the creation of biogas production units from agricultural and animal waste.
The project, supported by the Ministers of Energy and Environment, will evaluate the construction of a biodigestion plant capable of producing renewable electricity and heat, as well as high value-added organic fertilizers.
This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate high-quality carbon credits. It is part of Eni's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and Egypt's policy of sustainable development and dissemination of biogas technologies.
Eni signs agreement in Egypt for study on biogas production
Published on 10/28/2025 at 06:49 am EDT
