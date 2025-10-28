Eni announces the signing in Cairo of a cooperation agreement with the Bioenergy Association for Sustainable Development, attached to the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, to carry out a feasibility study on the creation of biogas production units from agricultural and animal waste.

The project, supported by the Ministers of Energy and Environment, will evaluate the construction of a biodigestion plant capable of producing renewable electricity and heat, as well as high value-added organic fertilizers.

This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate high-quality carbon credits. It is part of Eni's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and Egypt's policy of sustainable development and dissemination of biogas technologies.