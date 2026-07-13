Eni and BMW have announced an agreement to fuel BMW vehicles in corporate fleets in Italy with HVOlution (hydrotreated vegetable oil), a diesel biofuel produced from 100% renewable feedstocks by Enilive.
Enilive is Eni's company dedicated to products and services for more sustainable mobility.
BMW Group recently launched its demonstration and development of diesel fleets fueled exclusively by HVO. In fleet vehicles, a new technical solution is being developed by BMW Group.
The BMW corporate fleets involved in the initiative use pure HVO as they travel across Italy, Germany and Austria, countries where a network of around 1,700 Enilive stations supplies the HVOlution product (100% pure HVO).
Dr Martin Kaufmann, Powertrain Group Development at BMW Group, said: "With HVOlution, Enilive offers a very good product that helps reduce CO?eq emissions every day."
Stefano Ballista, CEO of Enilive, commented: "Enilive's biorefineries in Venice and Gela mainly process waste and residues, such as used cooking oil and animal fats, to produce HVO biofuels, which can be used in all validated diesel engines. As a direct-drop-in fuel, pure HVO requires neither engine changes nor distribution infrastructure modifications, making it an easily accessible and effective solution to accelerate the decarbonization of transport today."
Eni S.p.A. is an integrated energy company active across the entire value chain. It has a significant presence in traditional conventional oil and gas exploration and production activities, as well as in the marketing of natural gas and LNG, thanks to a broad supply portfolio. Through innovative business models, Eni S.p.A. is committed to developing new energy sources and decarbonization services. In the downstream oil and petrochemical sector, a major transformation and restructuring process is underway. As part of its energy transition activities, Eni S.p.A.'s satellite model involves the creation of entities dedicated to developing low-carbon products and solutions that, thanks to the injection of specialized capital, can grow autonomously and financially independently, thereby creating value for the parent company.
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