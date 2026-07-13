ENI signs an agreement to fuel BMW vehicles in corporate fleets in Italy with HVOlution

Eni and BMW have announced an agreement to fuel BMW vehicles in corporate fleets in Italy with HVOlution (hydrotreated vegetable oil), a diesel biofuel produced from 100% renewable feedstocks by Enilive.



Enilive is Eni's company dedicated to products and services for more sustainable mobility.



BMW Group recently launched its demonstration and development of diesel fleets fueled exclusively by HVO. In fleet vehicles, a new technical solution is being developed by BMW Group.



The BMW corporate fleets involved in the initiative use pure HVO as they travel across Italy, Germany and Austria, countries where a network of around 1,700 Enilive stations supplies the HVOlution product (100% pure HVO).



Dr Martin Kaufmann, Powertrain Group Development at BMW Group, said: "With HVOlution, Enilive offers a very good product that helps reduce CO?eq emissions every day."



Stefano Ballista, CEO of Enilive, commented: "Enilive's biorefineries in Venice and Gela mainly process waste and residues, such as used cooking oil and animal fats, to produce HVO biofuels, which can be used in all validated diesel engines. As a direct-drop-in fuel, pure HVO requires neither engine changes nor distribution infrastructure modifications, making it an easily accessible and effective solution to accelerate the decarbonization of transport today."