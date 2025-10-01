Eni announces the signing of an exploration contract with the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy for the CI-707 offshore block in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
The license covers 2,926 km² in the Ivorian sedimentary basin, at sea depths of 1,000 to 3,000 meters, for a maximum duration of 9 years.
The perimeter is contiguous to block CI-205, where Eni discovered Calao in March 2024, offering potential synergies for future developments.
The group, which has been present in Ivory Coast since 2017, currently produces more than 62,000 barrels of oil and 75 million cubic feet of gas per day. These volumes are expected to reach 150,000 barrels and 200 million cubic feet (approximately 5.6 million m3) with phase 3.
Eni now holds interests in 11 offshore blocks in the country.
Eni signs exploration contract in Côte d'Ivoire
Published on 10/01/2025 at 08:16 am EDT
