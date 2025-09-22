Eni announces a power purchase agreement (PPA) worth over $1bn with Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) for the supply of energy from the first 400 MW ARC fusion power plant in Virginia, expected in the early 2030s.
A shareholder in CFS since 2018, Eni is thus strengthening its technological collaboration with a commercial dimension. Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer, believes that this commitment marks "a turning point where fusion becomes a fully-fledged industrial opportunity."
Bob Mumgaard, Chief Executive Officer of CFS, emphasizes that Eni's confidence validates the strategic value of fusion on the grid. CFS has already signed another similar contract in the last three months.
This agreement is part of Eni's strategy to support fusion as a new clean, safe, and virtually inexhaustible energy paradigm, and confirms its commitment to a sustainable energy transition.
Eni signs power purchase agreement worth over $1bn with CFS
Published on 09/22/2025 at 11:42 am EDT
Eni announces a power purchase agreement (PPA) worth over $1bn with Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) for the supply of energy from the first 400 MW ARC fusion power plant in Virginia, expected in the early 2030s.